DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Last year, in our Tell Me Good News segment, we introduced you to a group of kids looking to make a difference with their lemonade stand.

This weekend, it’s back again– with a renewed purpose.

“We’re going to do a lemonade stand for this little girl who is three and has cancer,” said Kase Krichbaum and his friends.

This group of friends has one big thing in common: Huge hearts!

Four years ago, they decided to raise money for tornado victims with a lemonade stand. It was a wild success. Kase was then diagnosed with cancer. It was a hard battle, but Kase beat his illness.

And his family was gifted a trip to Disney from “A Special Wish Foundation Dayton.”

“It was fun,” Kase said. “We rode a lot of roller coasters.”

“It was one we will never forget,” said Kase’s mom, Amanda. “It was the most memorable trip. A true blessing to our family. Three healthy kids and get to enjoy Disney and give kids the world and each other.”

Now, this group of service-minded kids is using their lemonade stand to help gift another family the same wish.

“We are helping a three year old named Everleigh who has optic glioma,” said Elise Henderson, co-organizer of the stand. “So we are just excited to have that opportunity to give back to them and send them to Disney World hopefully.”

And Kase has his own message for Everleigh:

“It’s fun and you’ll like it,” Kase said.

The lemonade stand will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 30th at Primary Village North elementary school, located at 6450 Marshall Road in Centerville.

Stop by, grab some lemonade, and give a family fighting childhood cancer the trip of a lifetime.