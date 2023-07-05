DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After getting their start through “America’s Got Talent,” two brothers from Xenia are touring the nation playing country music together.

Kramer and Clayton Sell’s lives changed drastically after competing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” with country singer Drake Milligan.

“It gets bigger and bigger and the more the merrier. More people showing up is a big plus after AGT,” said Kramer, who plays the drums.

Music has always been a constant in the Sell family. Kramer and Clayton grew up playing music. Their father is also a musician. And while they didn’t win “America’s Got Talent,” the opportunity certainly opened doors. The brothers say although they didn’t grow up listening to country music, they’re embracing the genre as it takes them places beyond they’re wildest dreams.

“We want to stay with Drake. The gig’s amazing. We love working with him, so we’ve become students of the genre. We’ve been pleasantly surprised,” said Clayton who plays the bass guitar. “We went from indie rock kids in Dayton, Ohio playing U2-sounding songs to playing classic country and it’s been a blast man.”

Even while touring the country, they haven’t forgotten the music scene that gave them their start.

Kramer said, “I love playing in Dayton and I always want to play in Ohio and we still play locally. There’s so much amazing art being created in Dayton and I couldn’t do what I do without being a Dayton kid.”

The brothers will be performing with Drake Milligan at Country Concert 23 in Fort Loramie on Wednesday, July 5. For more information, click here.