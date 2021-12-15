HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – While many are doing some last minute Christmas shopping, one family in Huber Heights is shining a light and making some noise to remind us all what the holidays are all about.

The Dodge family has decorated their home on Stonehurst Drive with an elaborate light display for over a decade. The light display is even synchronized to holiday music. It’s kept familes coming back year after year.

“It’s grown every year. We started off with a little plug and play box and worked into a more computerized display,” said Brandon Dodge.

The display features over 35,000 lights and also serves as a donation site for Toys For Tots. Dodge said it’s his way of giving back to the community.

“As a kid myself, I always liked Christmas lights, I was a little less fortunate when I was young. So we have the ability to give back to the community by doing the lights,” said Dodge.

Several organizations, including local law enforcement also participated in the Stonehurst Lights kick off party.

“If you’ve ever seen Toys For Tots donated you’ll know they’re very worth while to the families that aren’t quite as blessed to get what most families have and what they’re giving out is just a wonderful thing,” said Ray Girard of Miami Valley Young Marines.

You can see the Stonehurst Lights nightly through New Year’s Day.