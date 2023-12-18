DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Voting is on for a Metallica marching band competition where colleges and high school students across the country compete for over $180,000 in prizes.

DeWitt High School in DeWitt, Michigan are among the “medium sized” schools in the competition, “For Whom The Band Tolls.”

The school’s marching band is one of five finalist schools that could win up to $25,000. Their band director Mike Norman says he still can’t believe it and loves to see the band supporting young musicians.

“One of the biggest groups in the world, right? Everybody knows them, is watching our tiny little town do their thing with our kids,” said Norman.

DeWitt’s marching band performed Enter Sandman for their submission. The video for their performance can be found online.

Metallic decides on who wins the contest but votes are still being cast online for the concert fan favorites. Voting ends Dec. 31, 2023.