DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boys and girls around the Miami Valley have the chance to take part in a one-of-a-kind basketball camp this weekend. Organizers say it’ll improve their game — and their life.

Thirteen-year-old McKinley Sexton has some big dreams. He’s just in 7th grade, but he already knows where he’d like to be in ten years:

Playing basketball.

“Six foot five,” McKinley said. “Doing windmills and 360s. Being able to do about 200 push-ups in a row. Something around there.”

McKinley is hoping a free basketball camp this weekend will help him get there.

But this camp isn’t just about the game.

Former professional basketball player Michael Jackson says the STARS YEP camp goes way beyond the sport and the court.

“We’re here to inspire,” Michael said. “We’re here to motivate. We’re here to build. We’re here to pour into them and we want to make them leaders anywhere that they go. We want them to be set apart. We want them to be recognized and noticed they are doing something different.”

In fact, he calls it a life skills camp. They’ll be teaching everything from financial literacy and leadership, to making good choices when it comes to nutrition and taking care of your body.

“When you get off the court, believe it or not, that’s when the hard work kicks in,” Michael said.

McKinley’s mom, Tiffani, knows that basketball may not always be a part of her son’s life. That’s why she says she wants him to have the skills to navigate life without the game he loves.

“I see a lot of young men that are dying, and part of that is because they’re just kind of out here,” Tiffani Rike said. “I feel like all these kids need guidance. They need someone to be there. Someone they can talk to.”

And that’s exactly what these kids will get this weekend.

“We want to actually present them with some great live role models,” Michael said. “That they can actually put their hands on. They can actually touch and have that one on one interaction.”

Bringing to life that well-known adage… it takes a village.

“It takes hard work and discipline and having the drive to do that,” Michael said.

The camp is Saturday, July 29th at the Kroc Center. Boys and girls ages 8 to 15 are invited to attend at no cost. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be served.

In addition to Michael Jackson, former NBA All Star Dale Ellis will be there, along with Olympic gold medalist Nikita Dawkins, former Wright State player Joe Jackson, and former D1 college coach Mike Jarvis.

If you’d like to attend, complete the camp application by clicking here.