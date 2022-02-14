DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just like people, sometimes dogs need a little help to get over life experiences that have left them scarred.

One woman in Dayton has made it her mission to provide that help… and to do something special for seniors battling dementia along the way.

“I wanted to… try to circumvent people feeling that they don’t have any hope with their animals,” said Maria Ochs, animal behaviorist and owner of Bahati and Frey’s Place. “Their dogs with behavior issues.”

Bahati and Frey’s Place is a doggie daycare with a much bigger mission than just entertainment. Ochs gives pups with problems the help they need to overcome them.

“The shelters are filling up because people don’t know how to deal with them and their problems and with the separation anxiety that’s a huge one,” Ochs said.

The dogs that come here work with Ochs, who is one of only a handful of certified behaviorists in our area. Part of their work includes sensory projects like painting. That gave Ochs an idea… when she saw a posting from a senior center.

“They were looking for valentines from the community because the people either didn’t have family or they just wanted something to reach them,” Ochs said. “So I saw it and I’m like you know what we do daycare projects with these guys we do agility nose work and daycare projects and I’ll let you know what we’re gonna do it for them.”

So now, these pups that are overcoming their own problems are also making valentines. And in doing so, they’re encouraging adults who are battling dementia and Alzheimers.

“We put together a little Valentine kit,” said Courtney Osting, the director of operations at Halo, a partner organization. “The dogs here today I’ll have there a little canvas some of them have jewels they have the paint here so they will get to work in their art pieces with their paws with their noses and this is a great enrichment activity.”

Sharing their hearts with seniors who need a little love… and a lot to smile about.

“Honestly, they say that dogs can bring a lot of people back with dementia or have Alzheimer’s,” Ochs said. “So it will mean a lot.”