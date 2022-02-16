FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Meet the boy with cerebral palsy who is showing everyone that you can accomplish your dreams no matter what. Two communities came together to give a high school student with cerebral palsy his time to shine on the hardwood!

It was Fairborn versus Xenia, and Kaden, number 31, had the ball. He took it up the court, dribbling to his team’s basket, with players on both teams giving him plenty of space to score. A few attempts later, he makes it in!

Kaden has cerebral palsy. His coaches at Fairborn High School coordinated with staff on the opposing team to give Kaden a shot.

“One of the best things we saw was just two communities united to see a kid succeed on the court,” said Jarrod Smith, a 9th-grade basketball coach.

Kaden has always had a passion for the sport, ever since he was little. His coaches say Kaden gives everything he has during practice, and it’s his determination and spirit that make him the MVP.

“Kaden plays with enthusiasm that you wish other players would have,” Smith said. “It’s an intangible that’s hard to teach individuals, and having that is going to take him a long way. Having that as a teammate is going to raise people up, and his success going forward is going to be awesome to watch.”

We caught up with Kaden just hours before their game in Vandalia.

“I’m so happy to be on this team, we’re going to do good today, we’re going to do good tonight, and we’re going to win,” Kaden said. “I want to say thank you to the team, to these coaches right here. I want to say good job to the team, and that’s it.”

Following a bucket at that game, he struts down the court with confidence – and a little dance to entertain the crowd.

“He’s a good kid. He has the heart of a lion,” said Cameron Taylor, a special education assistant at Fairborn High School. “Like, he just wants to play basketball, he loves the game. Sometimes I think he loves the game more than some of the guys on the team!

“He’s always at practice, he barely misses a practice, he gives us an energy and gives us a sense of hope.”

We want to hear your good news! To submit your story ideas, click here and fill out the following form. Your story could be featured on 2 NEWS Today.