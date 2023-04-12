DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks is encouraging the community to grow their own food while sharing knowledge of gardening with others through its Garden Plot Rental program.

Leaders say it’s a way for anyone with a green thumb or those looking to get started a place to grow their own food.

“A lot of people don’t have farmland or even a backyard, so this a great opportunity to rent a space for growing season and do that with very little risk,” said Tim Pritchard, sustainability manager for Five Rivers MetroParks.

Five Rivers MetroParks also offers a demonstration garden as an educational resource. Plots are available at Possum Creek and Wegerzyn Gardens.

“These are 28×28 plots, you can buy one or more for the season. At Wegerzyn Gardens there’s a year-round option for people who want to explore more in terms of permaculture organic soil maintenance,” said Pritchard.

Registration for the program is open until May 1. You can learn more by clicking here.