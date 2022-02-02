MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A local teenager is putting his talents of karate to good use!

Every month 16-year-old Jeffrey Wall spends his time at senior centers, including Omega Senior Lofts in Dayton to get the residents moving and educate them on how to protect themselves.

“I’m trying to give me seniors some confidence and letting them know they can protect themselves when they step out,” says Wall

Jeffrey says he’s been practicing his technique since was a little boy. Every month he travels to different senior centers sharing what he knows. The residents love the exercise and peace of mind that comes with each lesson.

“There’s so many things happening now, a lady has to learn how to protect herself as well as a man. If you get attacked, you have to know something!” says Joanne Evans-Nesby, a resident at Omega Senior Lofts

Wall started his own nonprofit teaching his skills called “Golden Age Karate”. He says he loves the energy that comes with teaching and the family atmosphere the lessons create. He says he also wants to use his platform to set an example for other teenagers.

“I’m just trying to get other people my age to show that it’s cool to go out and help people. You can go out and make a difference in the world. It doesn’t matter how young you are.” says Wall.