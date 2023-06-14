DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Gem City Roller Derby is Dayton’s own women’s flat track team. They are one of the top-ranked in the world, and ever since they were founded in 2006, they’ve been making a name for themselves.

“Our Gem City Roller Derby has a ton of local sponsors that are involved, local skaters. It has a really big impact on the Dayton area. It’s just a fun sport to be a part of,” says Slamwise Gamgee.

They recently held one of their recruiting events to drum up interest and gain new members.

“We have such a mix of people that are either transfer skaters or they know nothing, and they just thought this sounds fun why don’t I try it,” states Slamwise Gamgee.

The Skateworld in Vandalia is their home rink and they hold home games at the Dayton Convention Center.

“It’s a very unique sport,” says Slamwise Gamgee.

Each member of the team has a unique skater name that fits each person.

“I’m really fast. I’m punchy. It’s a great– if you ever saw me jam you would say that’s a great name. I’m punchy. I’m all over. A lot of these people may be bigger and stronger than me but I’m quicker,” laughs Punchy Bruiser.

Just as unique as the sport are the players.

“Roller Derby is one of the most inclusive sports I’ve ever seen. I’ve been involved in a number of different sports my whole life. But the minute I found roller derby, I thought there is a spot for everybody on the team,” said Slamwise Gamgee.

“It’s an incredibly welcoming atmosphere to all types of people, but also every single body structure is really needed in roller derby, which makes it unique. Sometimes you need a really short, athletic jukey jammer that can sneak around and not be seen, and sometimes you want a big solid blocker that can just take a huge hit,” describes Slamwise Gamgee. “Whereas other sports you have to fit a certain mold, roller derby is an inclusive sport that every type and every body type is needed.”

While it’s entertaining to watch, they aren’t just skating by.

“We’re not entertainers. We’re athletes,” emphasizes Punchy Bruiser. “It’s very physical.”

There’s a lot of skill to what they do.

“It is a sport that is a full contact sport on roller skates,” says Slamwise Gamgee. “Roller derby has a rich history. Where some people saw roller derby back in the 60s and 70s and it was very theatrical and almost planned hits and things, and now the sport is a little different. It’s highly athletic. It’s still full contact. But there is a ton of strategy to roller derby.”

“The whole point of the game is to get our jammer to pass their blockers. You get a point for every blocker you pass. We’re also now trying to stop the opposing jammer. So what we’re doing is playing offense and defense at the same time,” describes Slamwise Gamgee.

Whipping around the track and scoring points, the high-impact sport comes with some risks.

“There are injuries. But one of the first things you learn is how to fall. I tell people I’m a professional faller. I’ve been trained to fall,” laughs Punchy Bruiser.

For members of the team, the risks are overshadowed by the rewards.

With skill and strategy, this group is skating into the future, making the sport what it is.

The Gem City Roller Derby is a nonprofit, so, any funds raised go back into the league.

