BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS first introduced you to the Gang of Seamstresses about a year ago. They’re a group of friends who make shirts for cancer patients.

The shirts have a special zipper that allows easy access to a chemo port, and the gang just reached a huge milestone in making them.

It all started back in 2018 when Pat Cochran decided she wanted to support a lifelong friend who was facing a second bout with cancer.

“I was looking for things to do for him that would be uplifting,” Pat said. “Fun and different. That kind of thing.”

She stumbled across chemo shirts on Pinterest, called some friends, and got to work.

Pat’s friend wore his shirts to his treatments at the James Cancer Center in Columbus. She says the nurses went crazy over them and wanted to know how they could get some for other patients.

Since then the demand has exploded.

“The next thing you know we’re doing hundreds,” Pat said. “And then the next thing you know, we’ve done thousands. All of us are surprised. We did not predict this at all.”

Cindy Mittag has been sewing with Pat and the gang since the beginning.

“Never in my wildest dreams would that ten thousand number ever have cropped up,” Cindy said. “Never. Never.”

Ten thousand shirts have been sewn with love and given to patients for free.

The ladies say 10 thousand is a somber milestone because each one represents a life touched by cancer, including gang members Larene Newman, and her daughter Marion.

Not long ago, Larene was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was her second cancer diagnosis.

“It’s kind of full circle,” Marion said. “You know. You don’t want your family to be in that position.”

Larene is doing well now and both she and Marion are still churning out shirts for others affected by cancer.

The gang now makes them for patients at SOIN, Premier, Kettering, and children’s hospitals all around Ohio.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Pat said. “Especially when we distribute to the children’s hospitals. And they’re innocent. They’re innocent and they’re going through this.”

The gang has sent shirts to Florida, Georgia, California, and even Canada. One member even sews from her new home in North Carolina.

“We pray for the people that we make these shirts for,” Pat said. “We’re just… I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s almost like a need in us to do something to help.”

Again, each shirt is given to patients for free. This means the gang relies heavily on donations, especially for shirts.

They say their greatest need is long-sleeved shirts and sweatshirts, in sizes large and extra-large — but they’ll take any donation they can get.

You can reach out to Pat to donate material items by going to the Gang of Seamstresses Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/gangofseamstresses/

To send a monetary donation, visit https://greenegiving.org/