BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Most of us have a hobby or two, but the way David Nugent spends his extra minutes is something truly special.

“Here lately it’s really kept me busy,” Nugent said. “That’s okay. I stay out of trouble that way.”

He’s talking about the countless hours he spends in his Brookville garage, fixing bicycles.

“I give them away to kids that don’t have any,” Nugent said.

We’re not talking about three or four bikes. Over the past five years, Nugent has fixed and given away about a thousand times that many. He’s not really sure what the total is.

“I quit counting,” Nugent said. “The closest I can say is a little over 3,000. Maybe more. But as long as somebody can use them, it’s good to have them.”

Sometimes people drop them off at his house. Sometimes he finds them for sale online. Sometimes he buys them in bulk. But for Nugent, every single bike is a chance to make someone happy.

And he gets a little bit of everything.

“Little bitty 12 inch bikes,” Nugent said. “Sometimes I get scooters. Tricycles. Whatever helps out.”

He says the idea came at church. A pastor heard that he liked to fix bikes, so he suggested that Nugent bring some to the food giveaways the church was hosting.

Eventually, the food giveaways stopped, but the bikes did not.

“I started advertising them once a month,” Nugent said. “Put them out on my front porch and telling them to come get them.”

And the need hasn’t dried up for Nugent or those who receive his bikes.

“It’s pretty fun at times,” Nugent said. “Because a lot of the kids that don’t have any, they really appreciate it. And it gives me something to do.”

He says he takes all types of donations, including the ones that are in really bad shape. He says those can be used for parts.

