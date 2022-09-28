FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A local man has become a viral sensation, gaining millions of followers through content helping people fix their home appliances.

Before his newfound social media fame, Derrick Dennis says he was heading down a destructive path.

“16 years ago I became an IV heroin addict. I spent the next five years losing everything I ever had. In 2011 it took almost dying to save my life,” says Dennis.

Dennis also spent several years in prison and was homeless for a period of time. After getting clean, he says he found a steady job delivering household appliances. In his spare time, he learned to fix and flip broken appliances as a way to make some extra money. For fun, he posted a short video of the repair process to TikTok.

“I didn’t think anyone would even watch it. It’s a dryer, who cares!” said Dennis.

The content generated millions of views in a short amount of time. Now known to his followers as “Derrickwith2rs,” he’s quickly become the “go-to” person on social media for appliance repairs. He uploads new videos almost daily. Dennis says he’s launching a podcast and wants to use his influence to inspire others.

“Everyday regular people who has a story. And someone needs to hear the story. I never thought in a million years I’d get someone to listen to my story,” said Dennis.

