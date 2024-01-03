FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Moose Lodge 1068 recently gifted Pink Ribbon Good a generous donation to help women battling breast and gynecological cancer.

Members presented the nonprofit with a check of more than $10,000.

“It just makes me feel good to know we’re helping,” says Betty Quigley, one of the Women of the Moose Lodge who helped spearhead the fundraising efforts.

Maribeth Schindler, an ambassador for Pink Ribbon Good, was on hand to accept the check.

“I can’t even put into words how much of a blessing it is,” says Schindler.

Schindler was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Now cancer-free, she’s helping others like her.

“I got goosebumps just thinking about it. For us to be able to mentor someone and walk them through the journey you just took and to provide this to them, I usually cry. I’m trying not to get emotional,” tears up Schindler.

Through a poker tournament, a fundraiser at Skyline Chili, and an annual car show, the Fairborn Moose Lodge 1068 was able to raise more than 10 grand for the cause.

“My mother had breast cancer, and a couple of aunts at least, a lot of first cousins. So, it runs in my family. So, yeah, I love helping with it,” says Linda Peyton, a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge.

Exceeding their original goal of $8,000, they’re already looking ahead to their next fundraiser.

“It’s like what am I going to do next year?!” laughs Quigley. “So, now I’m going to have to get a big goal for next year.”

More than 10,000 dollars will buy more than 1,000 meals for families.

You can donate online to Pink Ribbon Good via their website.