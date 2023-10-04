DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you haven’t seen Downtown Dayton in a while, you’re in for quite a surprise.

With constant construction and renovations, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is launching a new campaign to showcase what it’s like to live, work and play downtown.

“Downtown has changed a lot in the last 10 years, so a lot of people have old ideas or misconceptions of what downtown is really like, so this gives people some insight to see what our community is, a great place to live, a great place to work, a great place to learn,” said Jes Sands with the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The downtown area has seen a lot of construction over the last year, including a new hotel, new restuarants and apartments.

Leaders say there are currently over 2,000 downtown living units with many more in the pipeline.

For the last few years, the Downtown Dayton Partnership has hosted a downtown housing tour, giving people the chance to walk through condos and apartments. Those who’ve already made Downtown Dayton home welcome all with open arms.

“It’s really hard for me to walk down the street and not see one of my friends or someone I want to say hi to. That’s my favorite thing in the world to walk past a patio and people call out to say hi. It’s really nice. It’s a small-town feel with really great amenities that you don’t find in a lot of small towns. So it’s the best of both worlds,” said Sands.

The Downtown Dayton Partnerships is set to release an updated version of the “Find It Downtown Guide.” The guide features all businesses located downtown as well as resources for those who live in the area.

