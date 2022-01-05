KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of hospital workers is rallying behind hospitals in Kentucky and Colorado.

For over 2 years, our frontline workers have been pushed to the limits, and many of them are leaning on one another for support.

Hospital staff in Mayfield, Kentucky continue treating those affected by those deadly tornados on top of a global pandemic.

Staff at Kettering Health Main Hospital are sending support through simple messages of hope and letting their brothers and sisters in the healthcare field know they’re not alone.

They’re messages of hope and support, a reminder that even though the job can push one to the edge, the mission is to serve and save lives.



“The principle behind it is really the issue of being sad and going through trauma is bad. But the worst is to go through it alone,” said Elliot Smith, lead chaplain at Kettering Health Main Hospital. “The banner is kind of a signal saying you’re not alone. It’s an opportunity for us to say we’re behind you.”

Over 150 messages are spread across the banner, handwritten by staff from all different areas of the hospital.



From the cancer center, to the covid units all the way down to the cafeteria staff, hospital staff at Kettering Hospital are offering their support to their brothers and sisters in Mayfield Kentucky who are not only dealing with the latest surge in COVID-19 but continue to pick up the pieces from the violent tornados that tore through the area.

“I think many times, working in any situation, especially in the hospital situation, you can feel isolated and have the feeling of no one knows what we’re going through,” Smith said. “I think, to feel that you are understood, especially by other medical care providers, they understand and they improvise and that can give you encouragement.”



It’s the same kind of gesture that hospital staff in the Miami Valley have received more than once.



“If you go back to 2019, The Dayton shooting, the tornados. We received a lot of banners from hospitals across the nation,” Smith said.

Hospitals say it’s a simple yet meaningful way of paying it forward and staying strong together through difficult times. It’s these types of gestures from each other and the community that give our frontline workers the strength to keep going.



“I lose count of the number of ways we’ve gone through this, and I just want the community to remember they are heroes, and that they deserve to be supported and their support means a lot,” Smith said. “Anything from writing notes to the hospital to give to them, to dropping off cookies, having schools send cards from kids – those things all matter, especially now.”

Hospital leaders say they’re making this an ongoing initiative.

Staff are also working on a banner for the staff of a hospital hit by the wildfire out in Colorado.

