DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Pizza Factory was recently awarded the top prize in the Great Pizza Give Back program sponsored by Tyson Foods/Hillshire Farm. The honor is for the work they’ve been doing in the community for the last three decades.

Bill Daniels started the Pizza Factory in 1986.

“I used to laugh at the 30-some-year-old pizza manager, like ‘haha this schmuck is going to be doing this for the rest of his life’,” admits Daniels.

Then, he became that “schmuck.”

Daniels says pizza making runs in the family. His grandmother was an Italian immigrant who had a pizzeria in 1957. She has her picture on the wall inside the shop.

“And she’s been looking over us for 37 years now. I hope she’s proud,” smiles Daniels.

For 27 of the company’s 37 years in business, they’ve been located in the historic South Park neighborhood in Dayton on Wayne Avenue.

“We make our own dough fresh. We cut our own vegetables. We blend our own sauce. We’ve got a great dough. We actually make dough for other pizza shops. Thirty-seven years speaks for itself. I must be doing something right!” exclaims Daniels.

But the pizza is only a piece of it.

“We’re in the service industry. We get to serve people. We get this tremendous honor when they choose us to spend their hard-earned money with, and we don’t take that for granted,” states Daniels. “It becomes part of your business’ DNA if you will.”

For him, it’s always been about giving back, donating pizzas where he can and sponsoring little league and other teams.

“We have never stopped sponsoring little league teams, soccer teams, even hockey teams, baseball teams. Because it’s like, the most basic thing,” says Daniels. “Patterson Park Little League, City of Dayton, especially the City of Dayton. We love the soccer program they’ve had, the little league baseball, even the tennis program.”

Awards hang on the wall inside the pizza shop recognizing their service to the community.

Now, they have another award to add to the list, winning this year’s $15,000 grand prize in the Tyson Foods/Hillshire Farm Great Pizza Giveback.

“It allowed us to do things we always wanted to do that we really couldn’t afford, and the first thing we did was we got ahold of Sinclair Community College, and we’ve already established a perpetual scholarship. The only criteria is you have to be a Dayton Public School student because that’s our neighborhood, and our philosophy has always been think locally act locally,” states Daniels. “There’s a group called Mission of Mary, and they do garden plots on vacant lots here in Dayton, and their director 20 years ago was a delivery driver for us when he was in college. And we donated some money to them, and we’re going to try to work in the future with programs that can help people.”

The shop’s dedication to Dayton and service to the community have been part of the recipe for success.

“I think every job has an altruistic component to it, and if you figure out what that is and embrace it and make it part of your day, your job becomes a lot more gratifying and a lot more worthwhile,” says Daniels.

This was the second year for the contest. Ten runner-up winners each received $2,000.