DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For decades, the Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus has been bringing barbershop-style music to the Miami Valley.

The group meets on Monday nights at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oakwood to practice.

All during the month of December, they’re hard at work, practicing for their Christmas shows and performing. While this is one of their busiest times, Christmas carols aren’t the only genre they sing.

The group has evolved over time and they meet year-round with the mission of keeping the world singing.

“I like being with these people every week. They’re family,” says Jackie Dour, the chorus president. “I’ve been singing since I was a little twerp. Just, I’ve always liked singing. I was in choirs. I sang in a band.”

Jackie has been in barbershop for about 42 years.

“Barbershop is unique in their harmonies. It’s total a cappella. It’s just unique, not something you’d find in all choruses,” says Jackie.

The chorus is about 30 members strong.

“This chorus is singing a cappella, and I love singing a cappella music. I fell in love with that many, many years ago,” says Dave Boos who directs the chorus.

“There’s a lot that goes into it behind the scenes. I do a lot of work at home,” says Dave.

Dave has been a barbershopper for about 38 years.

“I love music. I’ve sang my whole life since the age of four,” says Dave.

It’s not just older members that make up the chorus. The sounds of the chorus span generations.

“We have a lot of younger kids. They love the hobby,” describes Dave.

“Barbershoppers have always been skewing old, we’ll say. But in recent years, it’s been a wonderful change that younger people are finally getting it and seeing how cool it is, partly because of the resurgence of a cappella singing in general,” says Jon Graetz. “Our group has been skewing younger and younger in recent years. Our youngest is 14. Our oldest is in his 80s.”

Jon is the assistant director.

“Honestly I think it keeps me young. It’s a wonderful thing physically,” says Jon. “hey say that singing really does keep you from aging. Other people exercise, but I exercise my diaphragm.”

Their heart for music and harmony bring them together every week to keep the sounds of an old tradition alive.

“We love to sing, and we love to get out there and show people what’s amazing about barbershop,” says Jon.

Anyone is welcome to join. The group practices at 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oakwood.

Their next performance is December 16 during the Anglican Christmas Festival that takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s.

Their next big holiday is Valentine’s Day with people ordering singing Valentine’s. Click here to order one.