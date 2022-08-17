DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Whether you are an adrenaline junkie or you have decided this is your year to try something different and face your fears, one local group wants to invite you to join their club.

“Skatin’ Dayton” is a skating group helping people experience life on wheels while promoting inclusion in the Miami Valley. Organizers say their goal is to create a community of acceptance while inspiring people to try something new.

“Everyone has somewhere that they’re at in their skating journey, their life journey and we want to make sure everyone is welcome,” says Jennifer Effinger.

Over the years the activity has attracted new members from all types of backgrounds.

“These people encourage me. Every time I put some skates on, I’m anxious. I’m always scared and worried about falling. But man, that’s just the basic rule of life. You’re going to fall, you need people to support you and help you to keep going and not get scared off by the thing you want to do man, that’s what these people are great for!” said Kavin Shah, Skatin’ Dayton Member.

Veteran member, Keaton Teal says he sees the organization as part of a much larger initiative to get younger kids back outside and enjoy a different type of physical activity.

“I actually work in some charter schools in the Dayton area so I think it would be great to allow these children to do something outside they can work together in as a community, a school. Maybe even get teachers involved,” said Teal.

Skatin’ Dayton typically meets every Wednesday evening at the Huber Heights skate park. There are always members there to instruct newbies on how to get started on the basics. Organizers say the easiest way to keep tabs on other meet-ups around the area is to follow their social media accounts.