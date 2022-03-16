CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Goldfish Swim School in Centerville is celebrating 6 years in the Miami Valley, and one of its co-owners is celebrating a major award as well!

Amy Strozier is a powerhouse female leader who was just awarded the Franchisee of the Year award.

Amy Strozier is a fish in water when it comes to doing big things. As a business owner, a busy mom, and a leader in her community, she and her husband have helped build Goldfish Swim School in Centerville from the ground up!

“I was part of the opening management team,” Amy said, “So I’ve been here the whole time, since it was just a pile of dirt.”

The swim school is teaching lifesaving skills for toddlers and giving them confidence around the water. And the time Amy’s spent serving her community has paid off!

Recently, she’s been recognized as the Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association.

“It’s just a great reminder that what we do here matters and is making a difference,” Amy said.

“Since we’ve opened the doors I’ve seen everyone grow so much,” she continued. “Even my own kids have grown here. It’s awesome to impact so many lives in the Dayton area.”

Even outside the goldfish pool, it’s clear Amy is a giver. In addition to spending 40 or more hours a week at the swim school, she’s established partnerships with Dayton Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids of Greater Dayton to spread the importance of water safety.

She’s made it her mission.

“It’s such a crucial skill,” she said, “And we’re just happy to help so many kids have that, so it gives their parents a little bit of peace of mind.”

Parents say Amy’s desire to create a welcoming atmosphere inside the swim school is second to none. And every student feels like family.

“My oldest was afraid of her own shadow in the sense that if she saw something, she would not do it,” one parent, Holly Frisby said. “Whereas here she just jumps in just fine, like there is no fear in the world. So, seeing her go from scared of everything to full of confidence and empowerment is amazing to watch.”

Frisby continues, “She’s a great mother, great friend, mentor and amazing leader!”

Amy says there are no plans to slow down. There’s even talk of opening a second location.

Amy is clearly passionate about the work she does. She was even one of our remarkable women finalists a few years back. She says she is constantly trying to find ways to incorporate Goldfish out into the community.

Right now, she’s working on a partnership with the URS rubber duck regatta, which 2 NEWS is a proud partner of as well.