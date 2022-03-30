BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dave Nugent of Brookville fixes up old, damaged bikes and gives them out to kids in need. He says after our story about him aired in late January, people came from all over to get bikes for their kids. Nugent ended up giving away over 300 bikes just this past weekend – and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Dave Nugent can see a diamond in the rough. He takes old bikes that people throw away and makes them like new again. He’s repaired and given out thousands of bikes, and he’s getting even more popular. This past weekend is proof.

People from all over the Miami valley flocked to Brookville to get their hands on one of the hundreds of bikes Dave fixed up. Some came as far as Indiana!

“Just people in need,” Dave said. “People want to help their kids out and get them a bicycle. They’re not affordable anymore, they’re expensive”

Since Dave’s started fixing up bikes to give away, he’s found a way to make it cost-effective. He is now taking usable parts of damaged bikes to make another one new again.

“That’s one reason I learned how to work on bikes,” he said. “Once you tear them apart you know how to put them back together, so that helps too!”

Dave says he loves the reaction kids have when they have their own bikes. And the kids show their appreciation!

“One of them brought a note to me thanking me for his bike,” Dave said. “I thought that was really cute. A couple of them brought cookies over for me around Christmas.”

it’s a good deed Dave has no plan of stopping anytime soon. One that brings more than just smiles to kids’ faces, as it’s also turned into a bit of a hobby!

“You know it gives me something to do,” he said. “I get bored sitting there. I’ll sit down to watch television and I’ll fall asleep unless it’s something like Star Trek or something like that!”

