BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Mount Saint John in Beavercreek has made a big move to go green. The center just flipped the switch on hundreds of solar panels that will power the entire campus.

“The Marianists which I work for and who own this property are very much into care for the Earth and our future in this world,” said Jeff Bohrer, director of Mount St. John Facilities.

Most will know the campus as a retreat center, hosting schools and organizations all across the Miami Valley. The grounds offer a place for reflection and personal growth for countless groups. Bohrer says it was important for them to maintain that sense of serenity without disrupting nature.

“One of the things is I think here we can help show that solar technology and that can work and be integral with our natural surroundings,” said Bohrer.

The addition of solar panels takes away Mount Saint John’s reliance on fossil fuels. Experts say this will make the property net zero.

“Net zero means over the course of a year this system will produce just as much or more than what they’re consuming from an energy perspective,” said Monica Niehaus of Melink Solar.

Leaders say saving on energy means the organization will be able to focus on serving the community at a higher level.

“We really need to take care of each other. It’s very integral to us as a religious institution to do those things to help care for the earth because we are interconnected,” said Bohrer.