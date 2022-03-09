MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – For many women, the idea of getting in front of a camera without makeup is a little scary. But one group of young ladies is working to change that and give women and girls confidence in their own natural beauty.

You might recognize Kennedi Robinson and Alahna Reynolds from these billboards… With a simple but profound message:

“Be proud of the way that God made them, “Robinson said, “And be proud of their natural hair and skin tone.”

If you look closely… You’ll notice something different about these models: No makeup. No fake lashes or nails. And their hair is natural.

“It’s a message that I wanted to send because as a little girl I was not around many other girls that looked like me,” Robinson said. “And we were all straightening her hair – it’s like we all felt like we needed to straighten our hair to be beautiful.”

It’s a beauty standard they say needs to change.

“I want those girls to see those billboards and realize, ‘those girls are so beautiful – oh wait, I look like those girls,’” Robinson said. “’Her hair is pretty; my hair is like that. Her skin is pretty; my skin is like that. Black women are beautiful. We’re beautiful.’”

Alahna came up with the idea while she was volunteering at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“What if we did a campaign for young black girls,” she said, “inspiring them to feel better about their hair and skin and giving them that confidence.”

The idea took off as Project Brown Girl, a campaign of YLAG – Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness. And the reaction has been astounding.

“It is so heartwarming,” Reynolds said. “Their responses are amazing. We’re getting so much support. My little sister loves it, and she’s wearing her natural hair as we speak.”

These models are delivering a message they hope resonates long after the billboards come down.

“You don’t need to spend any money,” Reynolds said. “Your hair is beautiful; your skin is beautiful and everything – you don’t need the extra things to be who you are.”

Project Brown Girl is just one of the many fantastic things YLAG does in the Miami Valley.

