URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — The largest fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council is back for the 12th year.

It’s called Bad Art by Good People.

“We get local community leaders, businesspeople, to do their best possible artwork, and then we vote on it,” describes Brad Winner, President of the Champaign County Arts Council.

For one dollar, people can vote online for their favorite artwork. The pieces will be auctioned off at a dinner on May 5 with proceeds going to the Arts Council.

“It gives us the ability to put on our summer concert series. We send artists into the nursing homes, and then we give a lot of scholarships for high school students,” states Winner.

Winner took part in the fundraiser a few years ago and put his own artistic ability to the test.

“Painted up a guitar. Thought it would be a real simple project. I ended up investing about 12 to 13 hours into it. But we really enjoyed the fundraiser,” says Winner. “In my opinion, I would still say it was a bad piece of art. But I did get some compliments on it.”

This year’s lineup features 14 unique pieces by business owners, community leaders and school officials, plus an autographed picture of Carol Burnett, donated by the Urbana Daily Citizen.

“I’m not sure who would consider Carol Burnett bad. But yeah, it is available for voting. But generally, we see more success with the auction piece of it,” laughs Winner.

In addition to bragging rights, the artist who brings in the most money gets his or her name on a paintbrush trophy.

In 12 years, the fundraiser has brought in more than $157,000 dollars since it first started.

The May 5 auction and dinner are sold out.

There’s still plenty of time to vote online for your favorite pieces. Click here to see the artwork and to vote.