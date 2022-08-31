DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After more than two decades at the helm, the owner of a 2nd Street Market restaurant is stepping down.

Azra Kaurin from Azra’s Mediterranean Cusine is looking for someone to take over her business as she gets ready to retire. She’s occupied the space for 22 years serving dishes passed down from her family in Bosnia.

“The food is made from scratch. I remember my grandma would go in the backyard and pick out her vegetables and the milkman coming by to bring milk or cheese or butter. My grandpa would make honey. I grew up on all of this and I try to bring all this tradition of food making and serve this kind of food,” said Kaurin.

Kaurin was one of the first tenants inside 2nd Street Market. Many of her regulars stop by every week and many say she has become part of their families.

“She is just so welcoming and gracious. She really welcomes you in. She knows and asked all the questions about your life. How’s the kids and family, everything. That’s her personality and it really comes through her food and when you talk to her!” said Marty Gehres.

“We come back almost every week and it’s wonderful food. She’s a wonderful person she always makes it such a personable experience,” Mary Grace Ryan.

Though it will be tough to fill Azra’s shoes, she says whoever takes over her business will be in good hands.

All family recipes and our experience will be shared with the new owner. We’ll encourage the new owner to continue creating handmade food and using the market’s produce,” said Kaurin.

She says she plans to continue baking cakes and treats under her Azra’s Desserts brand even after the new owner takes over her spot inside the market.