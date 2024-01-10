DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local man recently returned from Lahaina, Hawaii, where he was leading a team helping neighbors search through the rubble of their homes that were destroyed in last year’s wildfires.

While there was heartbreak, he told 2 NEWS Today Anchor Lauren Wood there were also a lot of happy tears, as they recovered priceless belongings and memories.

“Our mission was to go with residents to see their home for the very first time,” said John Heading, state director for Ohio Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

Heading’s team spent two weeks escorting people back to their homes and searching for memories lost in the rubble.

“We would meet them there. Obviously they were upset,” Heading said. “It’s the first time they’ve seen everything they own is gone. Their cars are melted. It’s just sheer devastation.”

The fire hit so quickly, so most people didn’t have time to grab anything. One Hawaii resident had taken off her wedding rings to fix dinner and fled without them.

John’s team set out to find the rings.

“She would give us an idea where and we would put on full hazmat suits except for the tanks,” Heading said. “We would start to sift with screens like panning for gold.”

Eventually… they struck gold.

“She was so thrilled,” Heading said. “She was so excited. She took them and—understand as far as the EPA is concerned this is all hazardous material—but she takes these wedding rings and she licks them and kinda cleans them off and she puts them on. She just wanted those wedding rings on and she wanted them no matter what.”

His team found urns, keys to vehicles and even artwork made by children decades ago.

“One gentleman, a Vietnam Veteran, had lived there 40 years,” Heading said. “He was a sergeant Marine in Vietnam. We were able to find his NCO sword. You could still read U.S. Marines on it. He was pretty excited about that.”

With each item, Heading says he could see a glimmer of hope return.

“Going from tragedy to hope again and that’s the part that we get excited about,” Heading said. “Folks who have lost everything but who walk in and say I know there’s hope.”

For many, that hope was not in the items that were recovered.

“People of faith,” Heading said. “That really drives them in knowing this stuff… I can replace this stuff but there’s still hope in what’s to come.”