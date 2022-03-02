SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A retired pastor from Sidney, Ohio received not one, but two kidney transplants 21 years apart. Both donations came from members of his own family: his wife and son.

21 years ago Jonathan Schreiber needed a new kidney, and the replacement came from none other than his own wife.

“The odds of that are just amazing! It’s spectacular that she was a match,” Johnathan said. “I didn’t want her to do it. Like I’ve told other people it was an argument that I lost!”

Decades went by and the family grew, with the couple having two kids of their own and adopting two more. When that donated kidney began to weaken, Johnathan’s adopted son Joshua stepped up to the plate.

“My parents actually never mentioned to me at that point and time, they had never said anything to me, so my brother was the first one to tell me,” Joshua said. “And we just started going over our options of how we were going to try and find a donor for them. That was one of the first moments that it crossed my mind that maybe I could do it.”

Both procedures took place at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Transplant Center, and both operations were performed by the same surgeon.

When Gail donated it was out of love. It was sacrificial love,” Johnathan said. “With Josh, his comment to his mother was, ‘You gave me a life when you adopted me, I want to give dad his life back!’ And you can’t argue with that!”

“I think that the amazing thing of this story is I’ve had kidney donations from two of my family members with no biological connection!” he said.

And even with no biological connection, the Schreibers show what family is all about – being there for one another no matter what!

“I feel very lucky and I was able to come from a place of love,” Joshua said. “My parents adopted me when I was one year old and raised me through the highs and lows of life and we have such a strong relationship.”

The Schreiber family says they want to use their story to encourage people to become living donors. They say there’s really nothing to be afraid of as long as you’re in good health.

You could save a life and change yours for the better, all at the same time

