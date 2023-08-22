FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A Fairborn City Schools graduate is giving back to his alma mater in a big way by giving the single largest donation ever to the district.

In total, one 1968 alum has donated more than 3.5 million dollars since 2019.

Richard Helms serves as the CEO of Ntrepid, a company that provides technology for the National Security Committee.

Helms first reached out to Fairborn City Schools in 2019 looking to make a difference in the school system. Following several meetings, he gifted 2.5 million dollars to purchase 86 acres for the construction of new schools and athletic facilities.

He has also donated to fund new computer technology along with turf for the new stadium.

“My first class moving to Fairborn High School was a summer school typing class before my sophomore year started,” Helms said.

“Of course, we used manual typewriters, something hard to find today. That one class ended up serving me well over the years as fast and accurate typing turned out to be critical in all my professional activity but is also symbolic of what my Fairborn experience provided. The teachers and coaches were fundamental guides to who I became, what I did and how I did it.”

The district announced his generosity will be honored in the new Fairborn High School.

“It is an enormous impact. It really helped us when we passed the bond issue in 2020 for the high school. It saved the taxpayers two and a half million dollars that we could put toward something else with that high school. I can’t say enough how much it has helped. The high school and this community.” said Gene Lolli, Fairborn City Schools superintendent.