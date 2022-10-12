Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A local organization dedicated to the creative community is helping connect artists to opportunities.

Culture Works received $60,000 in grant money from Montgomery County that will be distributed to local artists who apply for funding.

Leaders with Culture Works say the Artist Opportunity Grant is meant to help local creatives build their businesses around their passions.

“This has been such a tremendous opportunity for our community and we are so fortunate that our county believes in investing in the arts and the artists who create what we enjoy every day,” said Lisa Hanson, president and CEO of Culture Works.

The Artist Opportunity Grant Program will provide grants of up to $3,000 to Montgomery County artists who apply. Funds will also make it possible for artists to pursue opportunities for professional development, such as apprenticeships and skill-building workshops.

Leaders say even though the funds will go directly to artists, the community will benefit from the ripple effect.

“When you think about an art event, something like The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Art in the City event that happened in the summer, you see hundreds of artists coming into the community, performing, playing music, dancing, doing spoken word creating visual art. The response to that is thousands of people from within the community and outside the community coming downtown to experience that,” said Karen Maner, Director of Grant Making of Culture Works.

Local artists have until December 2, 2022, to apply for the Opportunity Grant Program. The application can be found at cultureworks.org.