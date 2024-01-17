KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’ve ever been to the Kettering Recreation Center you’ve probably had the pleasure of meeting or hearing the name Nancy Young.

Between her vibrant personality and quick wits, she’s a welcome addition to the regular gym goers.

She’s been going to the gym for more than three decades, five days a week.

Also, she’s 93.

“I’m in such a habit of doing it now that it’s just part of my day,” says Young. “I’ve been coming for over thirty years. The records don’t go back to when I really started.”

She shows up every weekday morning with a smile on her face, ready to put that work in.

“I just think it keeps your body more in shape as you age,” she says.

What started as an activity with her late husband Joseph Young turned into an activity she can’t live without.

“It’s my second family over here. I love everybody in here,” Young says. “We laugh and they’ll say we didn’t know you were here until you start laughing. And then we heard you before we saw you.”

Gymgoers say she’s had an impact on everyone in ways beyond the gym.

“Her ability to just come in here and do what she does everyday is just a true inspiration,” says Lindsey Curry with Kettering Parks and Rec.

Nancy says she’ll just keep on keeping on.

“My husband is the one who started me, and I don’t want to quit. I want to keep on coming. So that’s what I’m doing as long as I can,” she says. “I’ll always be young no matter how old I get.”