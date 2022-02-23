DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are some people who just bring a smile to your face the second you see them, and Eleanor Janet Irvin Sebastian is one of them.

Miss Janet is 90 years old and has spent her life serving others – and she’s still doing it!

“I love people. I love people. And I just reach out to everyone,” Janet said.

Janet Sebastian’s love of people is evident in everything this 90-year-old does. No handshakes here – the second she sees you, Miss Janet pulls you in for a big hug.

“Every day, in some way or other, every day I try to do something for someone else to make their life better,” Janet said.

She’s been doing that for more than two decades at the Life Enrichment Center, helping in any way she can with the LEC’s mission to transform lives.

“They are reaching out to everyone that they can possibly reach,” Janet said. “And their purpose is to serve the unserved. And I think that’s one of the most wonderful things that they can do.”

Janet doesn’t like talking about herself. She actually spent most of the interview talking about all the wonderful things everyone else does at the LEC.

But they have no problem talking about their love for her.

“Everyone knows Miss Janet,” said Karen Jackson, the Programming and Marketing Director for the Life Enrichment Center. “She’s one of those people that you will not forget her once you meet her. She just has that spirit of giving and always wanting to see what she can do to help.”

Janet claims she’s nothing special. In fact, she wants you to know that you can do exactly what she does.

“You’re never too old to volunteer,” Janet said.”You’re never too young to volunteer. And one of the most important things is to think about is when you are volunteering, do your best every day. And let the Lord lead you in what you’re doing.”

And that last part is why Janet says she’s here.

“My faith is everything,” Janet said. “Jesus is my savior. And he has a purpose for me to be on this earth. And when my purpose is finished, he’ll take me to Heaven. And I appreciate that.“

The Life Enrichment Center promotes transformational growth through a holistic approach. It’s a Christian-based non-profit organization that works to fight the spread of addiction, hunger, and joblessness on Dayton’s East Side.

If you’d like to volunteer or think services at the Life Enrichment Center could help you, you can find more information by clicking here.

We want to hear your good news! To submit your story ideas, click here and fill out the following form. Your story could be featured on 2 NEWS Today