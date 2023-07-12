DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For more than four decades, two brothers have formed a bond unlike any other; not by blood, but something even stronger, becoming family.

“Well it was March 1, 1979,” recalls Rick Schaefer. “That was the genesis of it. I remember our first time together we went to Taco Bell and played soccer and then watched the football game.”

For Rick Schaefer and Roger Bothen, their memories are just as strong as the relationship they formed over the last 44 years and counting. The two were matched through the Miami Valley’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Program. Roger was in his late 30s, and Rick was ten years old.

“It’s really a magic process because we interview bigs that are coming in, and our team really looks at each person uniquely. It’s a design to make sure that we pair them so that the relationship will last,” says Anne Pfeiffer, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley. “And I think we might have a record with Roger and Rick.”

“Roger was the one stable adult that I could always count on throughout my childhood,” admits Rick.

Roger was Rick’s big, but Roger relied on Rick just as much.

“He was my big brother. I looked up to him,” says Roger.

Growing up, Sundays were their time.

“Every Sunday he’d come out, and we’d play sports, and we’d go hiking. We’d go fishing. We’d go get some dinner. He used to take me and my friends my brother and my friends out to Duffs. We used to have eating contests how much food we could eat,” laughs Rick.

As they grew, so did their relationship, evolving over time.

“We traveled the world. We’ve gone to Cambodia. We’ve gone to Vietnam. We went to Argentina. We went to Ireland, and of course, went to places all over the country too,” describes Rick.

After four decades, with Roger now 83 years old and Rick 54 years old, their relationship has come full circle, with roles reversed.

“Now that he’s in memory care, I’ve taken on the role of his conservator, and I make sure that his life is secure and that he’s being taken care of,” says Rick who’s now supporting Roger.

The two have become family.

“Everybody deserves to have that person, that person that is standing by them, you know, through the challenges and the exciting times in life. And it’s really special to see those relationships and to see that happen,” says Anne.

They’re thankful for each other and the memories they’ve made, with their presence, the greatest gift either could’ve ever asked for.

“He’s really a brother,” states Roger.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been serving kids in the Miami Valley since 1958. They’re always in need of volunteers. To learn how to get involved, click here.

