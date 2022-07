Gavin Hubbard, 14, went missing from his group home on Saturday (Credit: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to find a boy who went missing from a group home on Saturday.

Gavin Hubbard, age 14, was last seen at around 5 p.m. when he left his group home at 19008 Nottingham Road in Cleveland.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts please call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.