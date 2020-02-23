Teen flown to hospital after crash in Lebanon

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after a crash in Salem Township overnight Sunday.
According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:15 am on State Route 123.
OSP says the teen was driving east on the highway when his car traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.
Alcohol/drug impairment is not believed to be a factor.
The Lebanon Patrol Post continues to investigate this traffic crash.