Teen flown to hospital after crash in Lebanon

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN)- A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after a crash in Salem Township overnight Sunday.

According to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:15 am on State Route 123.

OSP says the teen was driving east on the highway when his car traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Alcohol/drug impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The Lebanon Patrol Post continues to investigate this traffic crash.