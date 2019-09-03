Boy who drowned in Miami Township identified

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 12-year-old drowning victim who died at Kettering Medical Center Sunday.

According to the coroner, the boy has been identified as 12-year-old Justin Wilson-Aldrege.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 6:15 p.m. Monday evening from a home in the 2400 block of Brahms Boulevard in Miami Township.

The boy was reported to be under the water for several minutes, and then someone began CPR. The boy was reportedly unconscious and not breathing.

Dispatchers say the child was taken to Kettering Medical Center, and the coroner’s office confirmed he was pronounced dead.

The Miami Township Police Department is still investigating this incident, according to the coroner’s office.

2 NEWS has reached out to Miami Township police to obtain more information.

A spokesperson for Kettering Medical Center told 2 NEWS she could not provide any further information due to patient privacy laws.

