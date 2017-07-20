Teen appears in court after skeletal remains of baby found

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have made an arrest in connection to the skeletal remains found near a Carlisle home last week.

Authorities arrested Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, 18, of Carlisle on Thursday afternoon. According to jail records, Richardson was released from the Warren County Jail at 10:42 PM that evening, after posting a $15,000 cash surety bond.

The 2017 Carlisle High School graduate was charged with one count of reckless homicide after police found the skeletal remains of what they initially believed was a stillborn baby.

Court documents obtained by 2 NEWS show investigators say “on or about May 7, 2017,” Richardson “did recklessly cause the death of another or the unlawful termination of another’s pregnancy.”

Last week investigator received a tip and began digging in a wooded area behind the family home in the 100 block of Eagle Ridge Drive back on July 14. Lt. John Faine, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, said the remains had likely been behind the home for 10-12 weeks.

Six days after their preliminary search, investigators obtained another search warrant and went back to the home to collect additional soil samples.

Doyle Burke, Chief Investigator for the Warren County Coroner’s Office, said they were back at the home looking for smaller bones or tissue sample that may have been overlooked during their initial search. “We have learned more and that’s why we’re back out here, but we still have not learned everything we need to know so we’re still trying to determine if it was a live birth or stillborn baby,” Burke said.

The search began around 5 PM. This time around Investigators were digging in an area closer to the home, near a fire pit, in addition to the original shallow grave site where the skeletal remains were found. Buckets of soil sample and bags of evidence were removed from the property before investigators wrapped up around 6:30 PM.

Her arraignment at Franklin Municipal Court is set for Friday, July 21 at 1 PM.

Authorities: skeletal remains found believed to be stillborn baby