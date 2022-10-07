NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — After trailing 17-14 late in the 4th quarter, the Tecumseh Arrows pulled away to notch a 21-17 win over Springfield Shawnee in a pivotal Central Buckeye Conference showdown in our Game of the Week on Friday night.
by: Joey DeBerardino
