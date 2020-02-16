“Tech Fest” celebrates the STEM fields

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “Tech Fest” was held Sunday at Sinclair Community College.

The free, two-day event is designed for students of all ages. The theme this year is STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

More than 80 hands-on exhibits and presentations were on display to get kids and their families excited for STEM projects.

Mister C, a TV educator, says, “So at my booth we have an activity sheet that they can take home and do with their families at home. But when they go to these other stations and these other booths, what they’re doing is they have hands on activities minds on activities where they’re able to dig in, learn some new concepts. Really have some fun while they’re learning, and really playing outside of these places. They think they’re just playing, but they’re really learning some cool new concepts.”

“Tech Fest” first started in 2003.