Teachers, educators hope eagerly awaited vaccine rollout will spur return to in person learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Miami Valley teachers and administrators say they are excited to get the vaccine once its available to them, and they think it’s the key to returning to in person classes.

One teacher said they’re making virtual learning work. A principal said he’s proud of how his staff has handled the pandemic but maintains in person learning is best for children. Both are eagerly anticipating February 1st, when Ohio school personnel can start getting the vaccine.

Dori Daskalakis is a third-grade teacher at Southdale Elementary School in Kettering. She says, “We are asking every day. We are literally asking every day ‘when can we be vaccinated?’ We just need to get back into the building.”

Daskalakis and her 27 third-graders will keep learning online for a few more weeks. But she and thousands of fellow Ohio educators are looking ahead to February 1st, when they’ll be eligible to get the vaccine.

Tim Badenhop is the principal at Oakwood Junior High School. Of the vaccine, he says, “In general I think it’s going to significantly reduce COVID’s impact on the continuity of education.”

Principal Badenhop says there’s eager anticipation in his district among the roughly 250 staffers. He expects Oakwood will offer the vaccine when it’s available. “I expect it’s going to significantly increase availability of teaching staff, and also substitutes for when people are out.”

The Ohio Education Association is encouraging all members to get the vaccine if they’re able. But president Scott DiMauro says requiring a district to teach in person by March 1 in order to get vaccine doses may not be the best approach. “We just think that using the vaccine as a carrot and stick approach that they’re using, may be a little misguided.”

Teachers say it can’t come soon enough. Daskalakis says, “Our primary teachers -our K, 1, 2 teachers- they’re really struggling. Because these kids have never even been in school before.”

The state is still working out details of the rollout for educators February 1st. Phase 1B actually starts next Tuesday, January 19th when roughly 420,000 people aged 80 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.