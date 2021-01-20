Teachers discuss inauguration, recent violence with students

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WDTN) – Roosevelt Middle School teacher Cathy Icenhour, or Mrs. I as her students call her, has been teaching classes about the 2021 Biden, Harris inauguration.

Icenhour set students up with an assignment to study this years inauguration compared to previous ones. “They examined the schedule for todays inauguration. Including the memorial service yesterday for the covid. We took a look at that picture, talked about it was. We talked about what they were supposed to do for their assignment today, they’re supposed to look at those changed. Are those things worth keeping when we go back to normal,” said Icenhour.

Icenhour says she wants her students to understand the importance of what’s going on right now within politics, so that history won’t repeat itself. “So that our republic stands, and doesn’t fall like the Greek democracy or doesn’t fall like the Roman republic did,” said Icenhour.

Even though the events of 2020 and 2021 haven’t always been easy, Icenhour says it’s become a great teaching platform. “It’s been an exciting time to teach. Even though I teach ancient history and not American history, it’s still been exciting,” said Icenhour.