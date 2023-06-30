Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Between the Reds-Padres and FC Cincinnati-New England, this weekend would be one of the biggest weekends in the Queen City in many years. But those are nothing compared to a two-night stint at Paycor Stadium by Taylor Swift, arguably the biggest music star in America right now.

As everyone knows, an event didn’t actually happen if you didn’t take a selfie at it, and we want to see them! While 130,000 of you fans will be enjoying her shows Friday and Saturday, the rest of us will have to live vicariously through your photos.

Click the link below to email us your picture, and we’ll then send you a link to a form to complete to grant us permission to use it.

