Tax professionals offer free help in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Happening Saturday, lots of people got free help boosting their income tax return.

The Montgomery County Job Center held its Super Refund Saturday event. Low- and moderate-income taxpayers learned more about a special tax credit to help boost their federal returns. It’s called the “earned income tax credit.”

In addition, participants got free help preparing to file their tax return. The event even offered instant filing, and support from IRS-trained volunteers.

Stacy Thompson Speare-Hardey is a Key Bank representative. She says, “The earned income tax credit is very important credit. It’s one of the leading ways of moving people out of poverty. There are a number of people who come together to join arms, work together, in a very collaborative mode to make this program work.”