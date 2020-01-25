Tax options for tornado survivors

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Filing your taxes can be a daunting task, especially for those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Charissa Rand with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service joined 2 NEWS to share available resources for tornado survivors.

If you suffered damage during the tornado outbreak, you should check with your tax expert to see if you qualify for Disaster Area Loss.

“If you qualify for it, you can actually take a portion of those losses in addition to whatever your standard deduction is,” Rand said. “That would give you a higher deduction, therefore reducing your tax liability, possibly putting more money in your pocket.”

Rand adds that you should also be sure your W-4 is up-to-date with any lifestyle changes such as marriage or having children, as that can impact your taxes as well.

