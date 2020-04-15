Tax deadline in three months, but experts advise filing taxes soon

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday is April 15, but it does not mean what it normally does, because the federal income tax deadline has been delayed for three months to July 15.

The Internal Revenue Service said on their website, it’s both an effort to keep people safe and home, and because they realize taxpayers may need a financial break and hope that extra time helps them if they have to pay in money.

But a shareholder at a local Certified Public Accountant firm, Brixey & Meyer, encourages everyone to get those taxes done as soon as possible.

“I’ve worked in public accounting more than 25 years and there’s never been anything like this, they’ve never extended the April 15 deadline, that’s always been a deadline set in stone, so this is definitely an unusual environment,” said Jeff Kujawa, a shareholder at Brixey & Meyer CPA.

Kujawa said even with the extended deadline, individuals and businesses should file as soon as possible. He said many people will get a refund so they will have that money in hand, but he said it’s also beneficial to file soon if you have to pay in money.

“Many companies, also individuals, are short on cash to try and pay those taxes from that good year you had in 2019, so by understanding your situation right now and completing the forms and knowing the numbers, then you can plan for the next three months,” said Kujawa. “Say, okay, I owe $1,000 or $5,000. What do I have to do to have that cash available on July 15?”

Kujawa said his firm like many others, is working remotely, but with technology they’re able to still efficiently prepare tax returns and meet with clients.

“Brixey & Meyer, and I’m sure many other firms, have secure access on their website,” said Kujawa. “We have a client portal that clients can upload their information and we pull it down and can work virtually with that information.”

And on Wednesday, as more stimulus payments dropped, Kujawa saidhe has not heard of any delays from the IRS in issuing income tax refunds at the same time.

“More than ever it seems like the government and the IRS are anxious to issue those refund checks because they know that people need it,” said Kujawa.

And many questions still linger about the stimulus payments that are hitting American’s bank accounts. Kujawa said it is an advance payment, which means it is not part of your 2020 tax refund up front.

“That $1200 is treated as an advance if you will, and it will get reported on the 2020 tax return but as long as your income is a similar position as 2019, the IRS is not going to come after you and request that money back,” said Kujawa. “It truly is an additional refund that you receive.”