WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is right around the corner, and you should consider protecting your skin from the sun! Gisel Campbell with Elevate Esthetics shared the dangers of skin cancer and offered some helpful products.

According to Gisel, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer before the age of 70.

To prevent damage from the sun, people usually turn to sunscreen. Gisel recommended that people use sunscreen with 15-30 SPF.

If you don’t want to tan in the sun, Gisel said Elevate Esthetics offers many sunless tanning options!

From tanning lotions to spray tans, Elevate Esthetics has everything you need to get that summer glow without harming your skin.

