Takoda Collins’s mother details her attempts to protect him before his death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time Takoda Collins’s mother is telling us how she called authorities to warn the 10-year-old Dayton boy was being abused by his father. Takoda died last month.

Authorities say he suffered extreme abuse. On Sunday dozens of people gathered at a vigil. Takoda’s mother came from Wisconsin to attend that vigil.

She did not have custody of the boy but says she complained to children services here in Ohio and in Wisconsin about alleged abuse before her son’s death, as early as May of last year.

Right now, Takoda’s father Al-Mutahan McLean, his girlfriend Amanda Hinze and her sister Jennifer Ebert remain in the Montgomery County jail. They’re facing several charges, including abuse and child endangerment. More charges could follow.

Takoda Collins’s mother Robin Collins tells us she went to child protective services’ offices where she lives in Wisconsin in May to complain about her son’s care under his father, who had custody. She says she also called children services here in Montgomery County and called 911 to ask for welfare check. She says police called her back afterward, but she claims she never heard from children services here or in Wisconsin after raising concerns.

Documents we’ve previously uncovered show staff members with Dayton Public Schools complained 17 times to Montgomery County Children Services about suspicions of abuse.

Robin Collins says, “A person can only call and tell you so much of you not doing anything that they feel like them calling isn’t doing anything. If they’ve called 17 times, not even including the times that I’ve called. Or maybe they’re thinking, maybe they’ investigated it and there’s nothing going on, or maybe I’m just thinking too much of it, or maybe there’s something else and maybe that’s what happened.”

Takoda’s mother says she plans to take legal action against children services in Montgomery County and in Wisconsin.

