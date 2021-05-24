TAC’s pet product line provides more opportunities to people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Abilities Connection (TAC) is opening new employment opportunities for people with disabilities, a group who often faces discrimination and isolation on their jobs.

TAC works to increase awareness of the value of hiring people with disabilities. Their growing line of PetAbilities pet products creates handmade products for pets.

“It’s been very good actually. I love working here,” said Paris Patterson, an employee at TAC. With every package, Patterson is breaking barriers.

“We are dedicated to connecting people with disabilities to opportunities in the community to a world without barriers,” said Jim Zahora, CEO of The Abilities Connection.

Since 1984, TAC has been trusted by the U.S. Air Force to produce air cargo nets that can withstand even the toughest missions. Now, through PetAbilities, we’re using the same processes to create high-quality, durable pet collars, leashes, and toys.

“Purchasing a PetAbilities product creates a life-changing opportunities for people with disabilities. It gives them the training, it gives them the experience, and it gives them everything they would need to pursue a career of their choice,” Zahora said.

The products are sold on Amazon, Walmart.com, their online store: www.petabilities.com, and Champion City Guide & Supply. Employees who make the products receive training in industrial sewing, packing, and e-commerce, skills that’ll hopefully open the door for future opportunities.

“When we have someone land a job in the community after they’ve received training and experience at the abilities connection…That is why we’re here that is why we come to work everyday,” said Zahora.