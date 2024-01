KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — More taco options have arrived in Dayton.

After some delay, Taco John’s opened a new location in Kettering this week, more specifically on 4045 Wilmington Pike, according to their website.

This after the restaurant chain announced plans to expand within the Dayton area.

Enjoyers of the taco eatery can now do so closer to home, as the closest Taco John’s prior was near Cincinnati.

Taco John’s is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.