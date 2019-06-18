Taco Bell giving away free tacos Tuesday

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

(WDTN) – Taco Bell lovers are rejoicing, thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

Because the Warriors “stole” Game Two of the NBA Finals on the road against the Toronto Raptors, Taco Bell is offering free Doritos Locos Tacos at all United States and Canada locations Tuesday, June 18.

The offer is valid between 2 pm and 6 pm. However, if registered and ordered online, taco lovers can pick up a free Doritos Locos Tacos throughout the day.

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

