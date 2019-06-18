Taco Bell giving away free tacos Tuesday

(WDTN) – Taco Bell lovers are rejoicing, thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
Because the Warriors “stole” Game Two of the NBA Finals on the road against the Toronto Raptors, Taco Bell is offering free Doritos Locos Tacos at all United States and Canada locations Tuesday, June 18.
The offer is valid between 2 pm and 6 pm. However, if registered and ordered online, taco lovers can pick up a free Doritos Locos Tacos throughout the day.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.