A weak cold front move across the Miami Valley late Sunday night and early Monday morning. While it’ll bring a few extra clouds, it will come through dry. After that, high pressure will build in and bring lots of sunshine the rest of Monday with highs in the mid 50s.

Perhaps the “sweetest” day of the year–Valentine’s Day Tuesday–will bring even warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 50s. Most, if not all, of the daylight hours will be dry with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A weak system could bring a few scattered showers Tuesday evening & night.

TONIGHT: Most clear in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 30

MONDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming most sunny and mild. High 54

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 31

VALENTINE’S DAY (TUESDAY): Partly cloudy with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A slight chance of a passing shower toward dusk. Continued warmer. High 57

We’ll be flirting with the record high on Wednesday (69° set in 1954). Some areas could even hit the 70-degree mark! The only drawback is our southwest winds will be quite gusty. Our next big weather maker will start to move in Wednesday night with rain possibly followed by thunderstorms on Thursday. We’ll also be close to Thursday’s record high (66° set in 1927) and winds will continue to be gusty all the way into Friday when it will be much colder–just mid 30s.